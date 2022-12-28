Group urges G5 governors to adopt Peter Obi for 2023 election

A group in the South-East, Igbo Think Thank, on Wednesday urged the five aggrieved governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to adopt the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 election.

The Chairman of the group’s Board of Trustees, Prof. Madubuike Ezeibe, made the call during the fourth edition of the Igbo International Christmas Retreat organised by the Igbo Think Tank and Nzuko Ndigbo, in Umuahia, Abia State.

He also appealed to Nigerians to support the South-East in its quest to produce the country’s president next year.

The quintet of governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) had boycotted the PDP preparations for the election since September to press home their demand for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Efforts to resolve the impasse have failed to achieve the desired results with the election just two months away.

Ezeibe said: “We are Igbo and have to promote our own. Think of age, and mental capability, he is not comparable with others.

“We are insisting that Nigeria should support a president of South-East extraction.

“In 1999, the current political dispensation started with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, then we went to North with former President Musa Yar’Adua, unfortunately, he died and former President Goodluck Jonathan completed his tenure and power went back to North again for them to complete their turn.

“We are saying that the Igbos should be supported to produce a president. I’m advising the G5 governors to adopt Obi because he was formerly of the PDP. If the G5 adopts him and PDP National Assembly members accept to work with him if he wins the election, that means the G5 has won because they will succeed in bringing the presidency to the South while the chairmanship of the party can remain in the North. That’s a clever way of getting what they want.”

