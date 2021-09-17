JUSUN slams states for failing to implement financial autonomy for judiciary

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Friday criticised the state governments for failing to implement financial autonomy for the judiciary.

This was contained in a statement issued by the JUSUN’s National Secretary, Mr Isaiah Adetola, on Friday in Lagos.

According to Adetola, since the union suspended its strike in June, there had not been a remarkable implementation of the financial autonomy.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that JUSUN, on April 6, embarked on strike to press home its demand for implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

Following dialogues and interventions from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the union suspended the 64-day strike on June 9, with an understanding that state governments would begin the implementation.

However, Adetola noted many states had not complied.

“The progress report is not encouraging; some governors signed the Funds Management Law and many states are yet to do anything at all.

“Some state assemblies passed it to their governors for assent, while many have not; so, the news is not encouraging.

“Even those that have signed the bill into law, have not begun implementation.

”Industrial relation matters are not to be delayed,” he said.

According to him, the JUSUN National Executive Committee will meet and decide on the next line of action.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 22, 2020, signed an executive order granting financial autonomy to the legislature and the judiciary across the 36 states of the federation.

