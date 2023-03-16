LAGOS 2023: ‘It’s appalling to say Lagos is no man’s land’ —Rhodes-Vivour slams inflammatory remarks ahead of polls

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has waded into the tribalistic discourse over the status of indigenes in the state.

Rhodes-Vivour made this clarification on Thursday during an interview on AriseTV.

Ahead of the polls on Saturday, the populace has been divided across tribal lines with a section stating that Lagos is a no man’s land due to its cosmopolitan nature.

This situation has seen insults being traded across party and tribal lines which elicited a response from the LP candidate.

According to Rhodes-Vivour, it is disrespectful to call Lagos a no man’s land. He also revealed the original indigenes who built the city from its early days which aided in its expansion.

He said, “Saying Lagos is no man’s land is appalling because the Indigenous Egun, Aworis and Yorubas made it what it is, even from pro-independence day when it was just a trading post. It is some detractors trying to divide the people when even other Yorubas cannot be governors in their state.”

READ ALSO:Lagos will birth new Nigeria —LP guber candidate, Rhodes-Vivour

Regarding the ongoing feud with Abdul-azeez Adediran, the candidate of the People Democratic Party, Rhodes-Vivour ruled out the possibility of any reconciliation.

He further berated Adediran for talking about godfatherism when he was anointed by all the major stakeholders within the PDP

Rhodes-Vivour said, “He got the ticket because all the stakeholders insisted he is the candidate but it is akin to polling straws, talking about godfatherism.

“He spews lies in order to undermine my candidacy; there is no such thing and that case is done since I won at the High and Appeal Court. There is no case at the Supreme Court.

“Regarding a reconciliation, I don’t see the point due to a disregard for agreement especially after what happened when I applied to be the vice-governor candidate of the PDP.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now