Lagos govt declares France returnee, two others free of coronavirus

March 6, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Friday the three people tested for suspected coronavirus have tested negative for the disease.

The state government had on Thursday conducted tests on the three persons to ascertain their health status.

The commissioner declared on his official Twitter handle – @ProfAkinAbayomi – the three suspected cases have been a clean bill of health by medical practitioners.

Abayomi said: “All the three #COVID19 suspected cases; travellers from France, England, and China whose samples were collected yesterday for analysis have tested negative and they have been discharged.”

