NNPP candidate, Oguntoyinbo, rules out withdrawal from Ogun governorship election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Mr. Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, has dismissed the rumour about his withdrawal from the state governorship race.

There were claims during the week that Oguntoyinbo had stepped down for the candidate of another political party in the state.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State, the NNPP candidate urged the people of Ogun to disregard any information about his withdrawal from the race.

Oguntoyinbo declared that he was still in the race to liberate the people of Ogun from political propagandists.

He described the rumour as a cheap blackmail by opposition parties to discredit him.

Oguntoyinbo insisted that NNPP remains the party to beat in next weekend’s election in Ogun State.

He said: “This is the only youth-oriented party that will deliver free and qualitative education to youths as well as provide jobs for all.

“I assure the people of Ogun that I am not in any negotiation with any political party or candidate. I am still much in the race and victory is ours.”

