Police confirm attack on Ondo community

The Ondo State Police Command on Friday confirmed the attack by suspected herdsmen at Molage community in Ose local government area of the state.

The hoodlums had on Thursday killed at least three people in the community after residents prevented them from grazing on their farms.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident in a statement said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, had visited the community to assess the extent of damage in the area.

She added that the criminals razed several houses during the attack.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s position on state police self-centered, egoistic – PANDEF

The statement read: “The CP during his visit to the scene, met with the community members, encouraged them, allayed their fears and vowed to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the evil act accordingly.

“The CP immediately deployed men of the Special Squads and PMF personnel to the community to ensure the protection of lives and property in the area.

“The command is also using this opportunity to assure the good people of Ondo State of adequate protection of lives and property in the state.

“They are also enjoined to give the police genuine information that will help reduce crime to the barest minimum in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now