Sack of Service Chiefs may not end Nigeria’s security challenges —Peter Obi

The former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has declared that the sack of Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari as proposed in some quarters may not solve the lingering insecurity issues in Nigeria.

Peter Obi who was speaking on Monday as a guest on the Arise TV early morning show said that though he was not against the sack of the Service Chiefs, but taking that action is not the primary solution to stop crime.

According to the former governor, what the government needs to do is to invest in the economy and alleviate poverty because, the better the economy, the reduction in the rate of crime.

He said, “I agree with the Senate for change of service chiefs but if you do all these things and don’t change the economy or invest in out of school children they would become criminals.

READ ALSO: Obi speaks on rumoured 2023 presidential ambition

“We are in a global world; someone can be in Maiduguri and be employed in another country so investment education will reduce crimes.

“Let us invest properly in economy and education, that is the most important solution to end crime,” Obi added.

This came after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday charged President Buhari to visit Borno, Kaduna, and other troubled spots in the country.

The party was reacting to the president’s recent visit to Mali where some leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) tried to broker peace between the government and the opposition forces in the West African nation.

Join the conversation

Opinions