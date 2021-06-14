 Stepping on Kwankwaso’s poster not intentional ---Ganduje | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Stepping on Kwankwaso’s poster not intentional —Ganduje

Published

2 mins ago

on

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has explained that he’s stepping on the poster of his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, during a political rally in the state on Saturday, was unintentional.

A picture of Ganduje stepping on Kwankwaso’s poster at a mega rally of the APC on Democracy Day had gone viral on social media, generating so much controversy as many accused the governor of mischief.

Ganduje was the deputy of Kwankwaso throughout his eight years in office but both men fell apart shortly before Ganduje became the governor.

Speaking through the state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, the governor noted that the action was unpremeditated.

READ ALSO: Governors working hard to ensure stability in Nigeria – Ganduje

Garba said no matter the political misunderstanding and differences, it has never been the character of Ganduje to belittle any political leader.

He said while the issue has been twisted by some “injudicious elements who are busy parodying the scenario for their egoistic interest”, it would become a big wound to the conscience if facts are misrepresented.

Giving an account of what happened, Malam Garba said, “During the event, which was organised as part of activities marking this year’s Democracy Day, two former gubernatorial candidates and many members of the Kwankwasiyya defected to the APC.

“When Governor Ganduje was called to the podium, the former Kwankwasiyya members lined up on the way to applaud and pay their allegiance to the governor.

“Some of the members who abandoned the Kwankwasiyya movement at the event were downplaying pictures of the former governor, one of which, dropped on the red carpet as Governor Ganduje walked his way to the podium, and unknowingly stepped on it,” he said.

The commissioner emphasised that Ganduje is known to many as peace-loving, tolerating, and harbors no grudges to influence such act.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....