Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, January 22, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. 2023: All candidates must turn in bank statements, says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said on Friday that candidates vying for any electoral position in 2023 must declare their bank statements. Read More

2. I don’t want to become Nigeria’s president, says Sheriff

Former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, said on Friday that he is not interested in contesting for Nigeria’s presidency in the 2023 election. Read More

3. Nigerian students vow to resist fuel subsidy removal

Nigerian students under the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) are not in support of the Nigerian government’s plan to remove fuel subsidy later this year. Read More

4. Voter’s Cards issued in 2011 need no revalidation, INEC clarifies

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), clarified on Friday that all Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), issued by the Commission in 2011, and after are still valid for voting. Read More

5. NEC to decide on fuel subsidy removal in June

The National Economic Council (NEC) has said it will only take a decision on the removal of subsidy on petroleum products in June when provisions made for its payment in the 2022 budget expires. Read More

6. Nigerians regret voting for Buhari, APC —Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, says a vast majority of Nigerians are now regretting electing President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) into power in 2015 and 2019. Read More

7. Nigeria’s economy worse under Buhari —World Bank

A report by the World Bank has noted that Nigeria’s economy under President Muhammadu Buhari was worse than what it used to be 10 years ago. Read More

8. Lagos, Yobe, Benue get new Police Commissioners

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of CP Abiodun Alabi to Lagos State Police Command as the new Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State. Read More

9. Oil price increase to solve Buhari’s revenue problem, but two factors challenge cashflow

Skyrocketing oil price has thrown President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration a lifeline amid his government’s revenue problem, which has caused debt servicing to gulp 98% of 2021 nine-month revenue. Read More

10. Eagles won’t disappoint Nigerians, it’s AFCON trophy or nothing —Iwobi

Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi has revealed that the team was bent on lifting the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in Cameroon. Read More

