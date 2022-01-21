Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday Morning, January 21, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. IPOB praises Abia Court for N1bn compensation awarded to Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has lauded the decision of an Abia State High Court to award a sum of N1billion in compensation to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu over the violation of his constitutional rights by the Federal Government. Read More

2. Nnamdi Kanu never denied being leader of IPOB —Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a lawyer of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has refuted claims by the prosecution lawyer over a disavowal of the secessionist group. Read More

3. Securing Nigeria ahead of 2023 elections a tough task – INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday expressed concern at the worsening insecurity in Nigeria. Read More

4. Most Nigerian govs should be nowhere near power —NEF spokesman, Baba-Ahmed

A chieftain of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, says 90% of present governors in the country have no business being anywhere near power. Read More

5. Governors to engage labour on fuel subsidy

Governors of the 36 states in the country on Thursday resolved to engage the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on the proposed fuel subsidy removal. Read More

6. Ex-military leader, Abdulsalam, warns against increase in fuel prices

A former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, on Thursday warned the Federal Government against increasing the price of premium motor spirit, widely known as petrol. Read More

7. NLC vows to resist proposed fuel price hike in Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday promised to resist any attempt by the Federal Government to increase the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) commonly known as petrol in the country. Read More

8. Reps propose 10-year jail term for promoters of Ponzi schemes

The House of Representatives on Thursday proposed a 10-year jail term for promoters of Ponzi schemes in the country. Read More

9. How I escaped bomb attack in Kaduna in 2014 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday revealed how he escaped a bomb attack in Kaduna about eight years ago. Read More

10. Tunisia set up AFCON last-16 clash with Nigeria after finishing third in group

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing Tunisia in the round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now