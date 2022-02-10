Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday February 10, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Ortom accuses Buhari’s govt of working with Boko Haram insurgents, bandits

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday slammed the Federal Government over the worsening insecurity in Nigeria. Read More

2. South-South PDP to meet, take position on 2023 presidency

The apparent delay regarding the issue of zoning within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not without the subtle politicking of stakeholders who are set to lay claims to certain positions ahead of the 2023 elections. Read More

3. Modu-Sheriff, accused of creating Boko Haram, predicts end to banditry, terrorism

A former Borno Governor, Sen. Ali Modu-Sheriff has expressed optimism at the elimination of terrorism and banditry as the Zamfara State Government battles to tackle the menace. Read More

4. Kanu’s family threatens to invoke suit to force Nigerian govt to disclose how he was arrested

The family of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has threatened to invoke a ‘prima facie evidence’ against the federal government to compel it to give a clarification on the circumstances that surrounded the arrest of the secessionist agitator. Read More

5. ASUU threatens indefinite strike over alleged Nigerian govt’s failure to honour agreements

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over the Federal Government’s failure to fulfill agreements earlier reached with the union. Read More

Read also: Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday February 9, 2022

6. Shareholders gain N53.8bn in 8 hours as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from consecutive losses

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N53.8billion after the bourse rebounded from three consecutive losses on Wednesday. Read More

7. Reps demand inquest into ritual killings

The House of Representatives on Wednesday charged the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Baba, to commence thorough investigations into the rising cases of ritual killings in the country. Read More

8. Troops kill four suspected IPOB members in Anambra

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday killed four suspected members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra State. Read More

9. 14 killed, 35 injured in Colombian landslide

The Colombian National Disaster Agency has reported that 14 people have been killed and 35 injured, after a landslide buried several homes in the central city of Dosquebredas in the South American country. Read More

10. Ghana appoint Hughton as technical adviser, Otto Addo as Blacks Stars coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of former Chris Hughton as the technical advisor of the Black Stars. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now