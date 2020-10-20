US shuts consulate in Lagos over #EndSARS protests

The United States government has shut down the country’s consulate in Lagos State for two days over the #EndSARS protests in the state.

Lagos has been rocked by violence in the last few hours as the #EndSARS campaign intensified in the state and other parts of the country.

The US embassy announced the closure of its consulate in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The statement read: “Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos.

“Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges.

“Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20. Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.’’

