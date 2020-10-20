Latest Politics

US shuts consulate in Lagos over #EndSARS protests

October 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The United States government has shut down the country’s consulate in Lagos State for two days over the #EndSARS protests in the state.

Lagos has been rocked by violence in the last few hours as the #EndSARS campaign intensified in the state and other parts of the country.

The US embassy announced the closure of its consulate in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The statement read: “Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos.

READ ALSO: Heavy shooting as soldiers attack #EndSARS protesters in Lagos

“Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges.

“Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20. Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.’’

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */