We are tracing victims of Hushpuppi’s scam —EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Thursday it was working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to trace those allegedly defrauded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based fraudster, Ramoni Igbalode, aka Ray Hushpuppi.

The EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, who disclosed this in a statement, described Igbalode as Nigeria’s most wanted hacker.

The suspected fraudster, according to the commission, was arrested on June 10 in the UAE in connection with a $35million ventilator scam.

The ventilators were meant for COVID-19 patients.

It added that many Internet fraudsters in Nigeria had been traced to Igbalode.

The International Police (INTERPOL) Nigeria had last Saturday confirmed the arrest of the suspected fraudster, who claims to be a real estate developer in Dubai.

The INTERPOL said it is planning to extradite suspect from UAE to Nigeria to face alleged multiple fraud charges.

The EFCC said: “Nigerian most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray Hushpuppi, recently arrested by the International Police and the FBI, has considerable cases of cybercrimes being investigated by the EFCC.

“The commission is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cybercriminals facing trial in Nigeria.

“The commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him. Local cybercriminals with money laundering networks with him are also being investigated.”

