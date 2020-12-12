10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, December 12, 2020

1. ICC to investigate Nigerian military, Boko Haram for crimes against humanity

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has concluded plans to investigate the military and the Boko Haram insurgents for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Read more

2. Gov Fayemi advises #EndSARS protesters on how to fight for demands

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode has advised those behind the #EndSARS protests to employ stealth and not brigandage when fighting for their demands. Read more

3. Sanwo-Olu goes into isolation after close aide tested positive for COVID-19

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has gone on self-isolation after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

4. 796 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 72,140. More recoveries confirmed

Nigeria on Friday recorded 796 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

5. Buhari goes to Daura on private visit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday left Abuja for Daura, Katsina, on a week-long private visit. Read more

6. Nigerian govt rules out new tax, increment in 2021

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Friday the Federal Government has no plans to introduce new taxes or increase the current ones in 2021. Read more

7. NSE: Investors lose N171bn as profit-taking persists

The equity capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) declined by N170.662 billion on Friday, continuing days of intense profit-taking as traders scrambled to sell off their holdings and recoup investments. Read more

8. IMF projects Nigeria’s economy to ‘recover’ to pre-COVID-19 level by 2022

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday said Nigeria’s economic output would recover to its pre-COVID-19 level by 2022. Read more

9. Oil prices set for weekly gain amid vaccine rollouts, Bonny Light up $2.38

Oil prices dipped on Friday but were on course for the sixth consecutive of gains, as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations boosted the optimism that fuel demand recovery would happen in 2021. Read more

10. Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski make final FIFA Best shortlist