10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, December 5, 2020

1. 324 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 68,627. More recoveries recorded

Nigeria on Friday recorded 324 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Members of #EndSARS not immune from prosecution, Nigerian govt warns protesters

The Federal Government on Friday declared its readiness to probe and prosecute promoters of last month’s #EndSARS protest in the country. Read more

3. #EndSARS protest woke Nigeria from its lethargy – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has stated that youths must be commended for organising the #EndSARS protests that woke the nation from its lethargy. Read more

4. Confusion as Courts disqualify Araraume, Ibezim from Imo by-election

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday disqualified Chukwuma Francis Ibezim as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Saturday’s by-election in Imo North senatorial district. Read more

5. Nigerians react, as Amotekun threatens to arrest people for indecent dressing, abuse of Yoruba language

The Osun State Commandant of the South-West security network, Amotekun Corps, Amitolu Shittu, has warned against indecent dressing and abuse of the Yoruba language. Read more

6. NSE: Oil & gas gains drive market rebound

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rallied on Friday, with gains in oil and gas stocks like Mobil and Ardova driving the rebound while Airtel, Zenith Bank, and C&I Leasing also contributed to the positive performance Read more

7. Oil prices rise after OPEC+ approves output deal, Bonny Light adds $0.20

Oil prices advanced by nearly 2% on Friday, approaching a fifth successive week of gains, with key producers consenting on a compromise to extend some cuts to supply in a bid to adapt to a demand weakened by COVID-19. Read more

8. Arik Air sacks 300 workers

Arik Air has sacked over 300 workers following the Covid-19 pandemic that practically shut down the aviation industry in Nigeria for many months. Read more

9. ETI’s 9-month profit plunges by 87% as impairment losses limit gains

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has announced an 87% fall in profit after tax for the nine-month period to September 2020 as impairment losses and other losses incurred in the course of doing business hurt gains. Read more

