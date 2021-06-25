10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, June 25, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. INEC dismisses report on APGA’s disqualification from Anambra election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday dismissed a report on the purported disqualification of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) from the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. Rear more

2. National Assembly to pass Electoral Act amendment bill July – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Thursday, the National Assembly would pass the Electoral Act Amendment Bill next month. Read more

3. Court rejects EFCC’s forensic report in ex-SGF’s trial for alleged N544m fraud

Justice Charles Agbaza of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Thursday rejected the forensic report presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the trial of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, for alleged N544 million fraud. Read more

4. HURIWA charges Nigerian govt to probe Gumi’s claims of Army’s collusion with bandits

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to commence an inquest into claims by Shiekh Ahmad Gumi that security operatives collude with bandits. Read more

5. Nigeria spends N150bn on fuel subsidy monthly ― NNPC

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, said on Thursday the Federal Government spends between N140 billion to N150 billion monthly on fuel subsidy. Read more

6. Nigeria’s debt stock hits N33.1tr

Nigeria’s debt stock has increased to N33.11 trillion in the last three months. Read more

7. Borno school reportedly suspends students for refusing to welcome Buhari

Borno State College of Nursing and Midwifery has reportedly suspended 20 students for failing to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to the state recently. Read more

8. ‘Gumi’s claim on Nigerian military collusion with bandits unacceptable,’ says CDS, Gen. Irabor

The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Thursday dismissed claims credited to the Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on the military collusion with bandits in the North-West. Read more

9. Italian court acquits Nigerian, upturns sentence in Malabu oil graft case

An Italian Court of Appeal has acquitted a Nigerian, Emeka Obi, in an oil graft case. Read more

10. 27 years after, Buhari allocates houses to 1994 AFCON-winning Super Eagles

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of three-bedroom flats to each member of the 1994 African Nations Cup-winning Super Eagles squad. Read more

