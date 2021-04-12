 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, April 12, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, April 12, 2021

Published

1 hour ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. South-East governors establish regional security outfit, Ebubeagu

Governors of the five states in the South-East on Sunday agreed to establish a joint security outfit codenamed Ebube Agu. The governors, according to a statement posted by the Imo State government on its Twitter handle, took the decision at a security meeting held in Owerri, the state capital. Read more

2. APPOINTMENTS: ‘You’re promoter of bad governance, divisiveness under Buhari,’ CAN replies NSCIA

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday described the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) as a promoter of bad governance, divisiveness and injustice in Nigeria. Read more

3. HURIWA implores Wike to reverse ‘apartheid’ ban on Igbo meetings

The Human Rights Writers’ Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has criticised the ban placed on a proposed meeting by a group, United Igbo Community in the Oyigbo Council, Rivers State, by Governor Nyesom Wike describing it as unlawful, unconstitutional and a policy akin to apartheid. Read more

4. ‘I’m sick and tired of CCECC’, Amaechi complains of contractor on Lagos-Ibadan railway project

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday, criticised the China Civil Construction Company (CCECC) and its counterpart, TEAM Consortium, over their failure to complete the ongoing 156km Lagos-Ibadan rail project ahead of time. Read more

5. Nigeria is in huge financial trouble —Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has raised the alarm on the precarious state of Nigeria’s financial status. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, April 11, 2021

6. Pension assets dropped by N 51.30bn in February – PENCOM

The total value of pension assets in the country dropped by N51.30 billion in February, the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) has said. Read more

7. ASUP rejects Nigerian govt’s appointment of rectors for six new polytechnics

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Sunday rejected the Federal Government’s recent appointment of rectors for the six newly established polytechnics in the country. Read more

8. Police arrests 17 suspected cultists in Abuja

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested 17 suspected cultists in the nation’s capital. The spokesman of the FCT Police Command, Mariam Yusuf, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said the suspects were arrested along the Gwagwalada, Gwagwa, Lugbe, and Kurudma areas of the capital city. Read more

9. Kano’s drink poisoning caused by chemical used for terrorism – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said on Sunday the deadly drinks which killed three people in Kano last month contained a chemical used for terrorism. Read more

10. In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe

Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon Nwankwo, Paul Onuachu, Victor Osimhen, and Terem Moffi particularly impressive. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 day ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports9 hours ago

Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter

Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
Sports9 hours ago

In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe

Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Sports1 day ago

Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico

Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Sports1 day ago

Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg

Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Sports1 day ago

Pulisic, Havertz shine as Chelsea cruise to victory at Crystal Palace

Fresh from midweek victory over Portuguese giants, Porto, in the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea on Saturday trounced Crystal Palace 4-1...

Latest Tech News

Latest19 hours ago

P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement

P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
Latest2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Latest6 days ago

Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google

American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...