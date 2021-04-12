10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, April 12, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, April 12, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. South-East governors establish regional security outfit, Ebubeagu
Governors of the five states in the South-East on Sunday agreed to establish a joint security outfit codenamed Ebube Agu. The governors, according to a statement posted by the Imo State government on its Twitter handle, took the decision at a security meeting held in Owerri, the state capital. Read more
2. APPOINTMENTS: ‘You’re promoter of bad governance, divisiveness under Buhari,’ CAN replies NSCIA
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday described the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) as a promoter of bad governance, divisiveness and injustice in Nigeria. Read more
3. HURIWA implores Wike to reverse ‘apartheid’ ban on Igbo meetings
The Human Rights Writers’ Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has criticised the ban placed on a proposed meeting by a group, United Igbo Community in the Oyigbo Council, Rivers State, by Governor Nyesom Wike describing it as unlawful, unconstitutional and a policy akin to apartheid. Read more
4. ‘I’m sick and tired of CCECC’, Amaechi complains of contractor on Lagos-Ibadan railway project
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday, criticised the China Civil Construction Company (CCECC) and its counterpart, TEAM Consortium, over their failure to complete the ongoing 156km Lagos-Ibadan rail project ahead of time. Read more
5. Nigeria is in huge financial trouble —Obaseki
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has raised the alarm on the precarious state of Nigeria’s financial status. Read more
6. Pension assets dropped by N 51.30bn in February – PENCOM
The total value of pension assets in the country dropped by N51.30 billion in February, the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) has said. Read more
7. ASUP rejects Nigerian govt’s appointment of rectors for six new polytechnics
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Sunday rejected the Federal Government’s recent appointment of rectors for the six newly established polytechnics in the country. Read more
8. Police arrests 17 suspected cultists in Abuja
Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested 17 suspected cultists in the nation’s capital. The spokesman of the FCT Police Command, Mariam Yusuf, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said the suspects were arrested along the Gwagwalada, Gwagwa, Lugbe, and Kurudma areas of the capital city. Read more
9. Kano’s drink poisoning caused by chemical used for terrorism – NAFDAC
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said on Sunday the deadly drinks which killed three people in Kano last month contained a chemical used for terrorism. Read more
10. In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon Nwankwo, Paul Onuachu, Victor Osimhen, and Terem Moffi particularly impressive. Read more
