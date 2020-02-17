10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Monday morning, February 17, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Monday morning.

1. INSECURITY: Senate will work with govt to find lasting solution —Lawan

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan says the National Assembly will continue to work with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to find a lasting solution to the growing increase of insecurity across the country. Lawan made the pledge on Sunday in a statement issued by his media assistant, Ezrel Tabiowo, in Malumfashi, Katsina State at the constituency empowerment programme of Senator Bello Mandiya representing Funtua Senatorial District in the state. Read more

2. Obasanjo credits El-Rufai with success of privatization programme

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Sunday the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai made a success of his administration’s privatization programme. In a congratulatory message to the governor on his 60th birthday and made available to journalists by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President noted that El-Rufai also turned around the infrastructural and socio-economic development of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) when he was the Minister of the FCT. He also described the governor as a Nigerian, who has demonstrated rare qualities of commitment and courage in the public service in various capacities. Read more

3. NAMA staff arrested for drug trafficking at Lagos Airport

A staff of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), was at the weekend arrested by the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos for drug trafficking. The suspect, said to be one of the official drivers of NAMA, was initially apprehended by officials of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, before he was handed over to the NDLEA. Though his identity was not immediately made known, he was arrested in the official vehicle of NAMA at the airside of the airport when he attempted to courier the drug through that aspect of the airport. Read more

4. Promoted chiefs accuse Olubadan of selling titles

The crisis rocking the Ibadan traditional institution has shown no sign of abating, as members of the Olubadan-in-Council, on Sunday accused the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji of selling traditional titles to highest bidders. The chiefs, who were promoted to Obas by the immediate past Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, also claimed that it was the same authority that conferred the title of Imperial Majesty on the Olubadan that conferred on them titles of royal majesties and royal highnesses. The chiefs, In a four-page letter, said the turn of events in Ibadan is regretful. Read more

5. Bandits reportedly attack Kaduna-bound train bearing Amaechi, others

Emerging reports say the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and hundreds of other passengers escaped an attack by suspected kidnappers in Kaduna on Sunday evening. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Sunday morning, February 16, 2020

6. I left Bayelsa Government House a fulfilled man -Dickson

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, said on Sunday he left the state Government House a fulfilled man. The ex-governor said in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, that he left the Government House in a blaze of glory despite the shocking array of political forces who turned against him.

He claimed that Bayelsa security was outsourced to criminal elements who unleashed violence on the state since 2015. Dickson added that political thugs destroyed properties in Yenagoa following the Supreme Court’s judgement which nullified the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 16, 2019 election, David Lyon. Read more

7. Supreme Court’s verdict on Bayelsa provocative – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on Sunday described the Supreme Court judgement that declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri, as winner of the Bayelsa State governorship election as provocative. He urged the people of the state to eschew violence and remain calm. In a statement he personally signed in Abuja, Sylva also apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari, for the disruption to his schedule by the verdict. Read more

8. Presidency lacks power to stop protests – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), said on Sunday, the Presidency lacked the power to stop people from protesting against the service chiefs over alleged poor handling of the country’s security challenges. The Presidency had on Saturday accused some politicians of mobilizing about 2, 000 Nigerians to hold rallies against the military top brass over growing insecurity in the land. The protest, according to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, will take place on Monday. However, Falana has cautioned the police authorities against harassing any protester. Read more

9. NBA advocates psychiatric test for Amotekun operatives

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Sunday suggested compulsory psychiatric test for the operatives of Ekiti State Security Network Agency, Amotekun. The Ekiti State House of Bill passed the bill on Amotekun last week.

The NBA Chairman, Ado Ekiti Branch, Barr. Olakanmi Falade, said in a statement that making a psychiatric test one of the prerequisites for the employment of Amotekun operatives would help to ascertain the mental preparedness of the operatives. According to him, subjecting recruits to such exercise would inject sanity into the conduct and operations of the operatives. Read more

10. Army foils Boko Haram attack on Damaturu

The Nigeria Army on Sunday confirmed an attempt by Boko Haram insurgents to infiltrate Damaturu, Yobe State, and cause havoc in the city. The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, Lt. Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, told journalists that the insurgents came through Babangida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government area of the state. However, the terrorists were overpowered by the superior firepower of ground troops and Nigeria Air Force (NAF) component of the Operation Lafiya Dole. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions