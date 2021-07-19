News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, July 19, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. I warned Nigerians about this ‘evil’ Buhari regime in 2015 —Bishop Oyedepo
The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as “evil filled with wilderness. Read more
2. SERAP gives Nigerian govt 24 hours to withdraw NBC order to TV, radio stations on reporting of terrorist attacks
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari urging him to urgently instruct Mr Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw the directive containing a “sweeping gag order banning journalists and broadcast stations from reporting details of terrorist attacks and victims across the country.” Read more
3. INEC faults NASS, says it has capacity for electronic transmission of election results
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has contradicted the position of the National Assembly on the electronic transmission of election results, saying it has the capacity to do so all over the country. Read more
4. Lawan explains Senate’s conditional approval of e-transmission of election results
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Sunday, explained the upper legislative chamber’s position on the electronic transmission of election results. Read more
5. Unilever to reduce Nigeria’s presence, sells cream, soap segment
Food and beverage company, Unilever Nigeria, has concluded plans to reduce its presence in the Nigerian market. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, July 18, 2021
6. NBC directive to broadcasters on bandits’ activities unconstitutional – HURIWA
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) has faulted the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) directive to broadcasting organizations on the reporting of bandits and other criminals’ activities in the country. Read more
7. Bandits kill 13 police officers in fresh Zamfara attack
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday killed 13 mobile police officers during a fresh attack on a police formation in Kurar Mota community, Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State. Read more
8. NDLEA arrests drug baron, recovers 548,000 Tramadol tablets in Anambra
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives on Saturday arrested a suspected drug baron, Okeke Chijioke, in Anambra State. Read more
9. No plane crash in Kaduna – NAF
The Nigerian Air force on Sunday dismissed a report that one of its fighter jets had crashed in Kaduna. Read more
10. Aruna among top 15 seeded players in Tokyo Olympics men’s table tennis event
Team Nigeria captain Quadri Aruna has been listed among the top 15 seeded players in the men’s singles of table tennis event at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which kicks on Friday July 23 in Japan. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....