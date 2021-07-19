10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, July 19, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. I warned Nigerians about this ‘evil’ Buhari regime in 2015 —Bishop Oyedepo

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as “evil filled with wilderness. Read more

2. SERAP gives Nigerian govt 24 hours to withdraw NBC order to TV, radio stations on reporting of terrorist attacks

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari urging him to urgently instruct Mr Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw the directive containing a “sweeping gag order banning journalists and broadcast stations from reporting details of terrorist attacks and victims across the country.” Read more

3. INEC faults NASS, says it has capacity for electronic transmission of election results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has contradicted the position of the National Assembly on the electronic transmission of election results, saying it has the capacity to do so all over the country. Read more

4. Lawan explains Senate’s conditional approval of e-transmission of election results

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Sunday, explained the upper legislative chamber’s position on the electronic transmission of election results. Read more

5. Unilever to reduce Nigeria’s presence, sells cream, soap segment

Food and beverage company, Unilever Nigeria, has concluded plans to reduce its presence in the Nigerian market. Read more

6. NBC directive to broadcasters on bandits’ activities unconstitutional – HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) has faulted the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) directive to broadcasting organizations on the reporting of bandits and other criminals’ activities in the country. Read more

7. Bandits kill 13 police officers in fresh Zamfara attack

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday killed 13 mobile police officers during a fresh attack on a police formation in Kurar Mota community, Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State. Read more

8. NDLEA arrests drug baron, recovers 548,000 Tramadol tablets in Anambra

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives on Saturday arrested a suspected drug baron, Okeke Chijioke, in Anambra State. Read more

9. No plane crash in Kaduna – NAF

The Nigerian Air force on Sunday dismissed a report that one of its fighter jets had crashed in Kaduna. Read more

10. Aruna among top 15 seeded players in Tokyo Olympics men’s table tennis event

Team Nigeria captain Quadri Aruna has been listed among the top 15 seeded players in the men’s singles of table tennis event at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which kicks on Friday July 23 in Japan. Read more

