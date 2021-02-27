10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, February 27, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Kano shuts down 12 schools over fears of abduction

The Kano State Government on Friday ordered 12 boarding secondary schools located at the outskirts of the state to be shut down over fears of abduction of students. Read more

2. Invite Gumi, Shekau before disturbing me, Igboho tells FG

Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Friday said the Federal Government should rather go after the Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi and Boko Haram leader, Ibrahim Shekau before coming after him. Read more

3. Why we’ve not deployed ‘massive force’ against bandits —Buhari

The failure of security forces to move against bandits terrorising parts of the country has been linked to the possibility of having heavy casualties of innocent villagers and hostages by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday. Read more

4. Empower states to control their security, Atiku reacts to abduction of #Jangebegirls

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday advocated for states in the country to control their security. Read more

5. #Jangebegirls: IGP deploys surveillance helicopters to Zamfara

In an effort to expedite the rescue of the 317 school girls of the Government Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of two operational surveillance helicopters to the state. Read more

6. Nigerian govt considers ‘Uber’ mobile ambulances for emergency situations

The Federal Government has stated that it is considering initiating an “Uber” like mobile Ambulances scheme that will provide emergency medical services to Nigerians. Read more

7. Don’t kill ‘the goose that might lay the golden eggs’, Osinbajo advises CBN on cryptocurrencies

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to regulate cryptocurrencies instead of prohibiting them in the country. Read more

8. Prices of onions, garri, maize increase by over 40% in one year

In the last one year, the price of essential food items such as onions, gari, maize have skyrocketed by as much as 40 percent in many parts of Nigeria. Read more

9. Unilever sets timeframe for standalone tea business to compete against Nestea, others

Unilever is in the process of setting its tea business into a standalone company to improve its competitiveness in the tea business in Nigeria and across its market. Unilever had previously disclosed this plan last year August. Read more

10. Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos

Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa League. Read more

