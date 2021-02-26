10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, February 26, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, February 26, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. True Muslims don’t support Western values, Shekau says, claims responsibility for Maiduguri attack
The leader of the Boko Haram insurgents, Abubakar Shekau, has denounced Muslims supporting Western values, saying they were not true Muslims. Read more
2. Varsity workers sign agreement with FG, to call off strike
The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Thursday signed an agreement with the Federal Government aimed at ending the ongoing strike by both unions. Read more
3. Imo court orders interim forfeiture of Okorocha’s properties
Properties allegedly illegally acquired by a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha between 2011 and 2019, have been ordered forfeited by an Imo State High Court sitting in Owerri. Read more
4. KAGARA ABDUCTION: FG has abandoned us, Niger gov laments
Governor Ababakar Bello of Niger State on Thursday lamented that the Federal Government had abandoned the state in its quest to secure the release of the students and staff of the Government Science College, Kagara in the Rafi Local Government Area of the state. Read more
5. Nigerian govt, religious leaders, Govs now mouthpieces for terrorists –Aisha Yesufu
Activist and co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) movement, Aisha Yesufu, has accused the Nigerian government, Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, religious leaders and some governors of being the mouth piece for terrorists and bandits, instead of doing everything to curb insecurity in the country. Read more
6. OPEC+ to flood market with oil, a move Nigeria needs against rising inflation
The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+) will consider loosening the grip on crude oil price as it skyrockets to its highest in a year after crashing to the oil price war and COVID-19 last year. Read more
7. Rising global oil prices “good omen for Nigeria” — Finance Minister
The Federal Government has described as a welcome development the rising price of crude oil in the global market, saying, “this is a good omen for Nigeria”. Read more
8. NSE: Lasaco hardest hit as investors lose N73 billion
The Nigerian stock market failed to maintain its bull run on Thursday as the market capitalisation closed at N20.97 trillion, below the N21.043 trillion the equity capitalisation closed at on Wednesday, costing investors over N73 billion. Read more
9. Coalition of Northern Groups backs calls for amnesty for bandits
The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Thursday backed calls for amnesty for bandits terrorising the North-West and North-Central geopolitical zones as propagated by Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi. Read more
10. NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season
Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season. Read more
