10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 16, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Saturday morning.

1. COVID-19: Why more Nigerians are dying

The Nigerian government on Friday explained the possible cause of rising cases of reported deaths since COVID-19 started spreading in the country. Read more

2. Nigerian govt to submit list of vendors in school feeding programme to EFCC

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said on Friday the Federal Government would submit the list of all participating vendors in the modified School Feeding programme to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Read more

3. 288 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria push total to 5445; death toll rises to 171

The spike in the number of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria shows no signs of abating after medical personnel discovered 288 new cases across the country Friday. Read more

4. Nigerian govt has received N792m in form of donations to fight COVID-19 –PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said Friday the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), had received N792 million as donations to tackle the virus. Read more

5. Court stops Reps from passing Infectious Diseases Bill, summons Gbajabiamila, Malami, 2 others

Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the House of Representatives to maintain status quo on the Infectious Diseases Bill which has passed second reading at the lower legislative chamber. Read more

6. ‘We recorded one new case, not 5,’ Plateau govt counters NCDC’s report on new infections

The Plateau State government Friday rejected the claim by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that the state recorded an additional five cases of COVID-19. Read more

7. Ogun govt extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 24, says residents not complying

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Friday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till May 24. Read more

8. ‘I was set up and framed’, PDP youth leader Gov Wike declared wanted speaks from hideout

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader in Rivers State, Princewill Osareojiji, who was recently declared wanted by Governor Nyesom Wike has spoken up from hiding. Read more

9. Man in viral video not a COVID-19 patient – Kwara Gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said on Friday the man in a recent video that went viral on social media was not a suspected COVID-19 patient. Read more

10. Police arrests 197 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, others in Kano

The Kano State Police Command said on Friday at least 197 persons had been arrested for suspected kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes in the state. Read more

