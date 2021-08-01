10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, August 1, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Youths set APC secretariat ablaze as crisis rocks Akwa Ibom congresses

Angry youths on Saturday set ablaze some sections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State. Read more

2. Why Saraki was arrested– EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday confirmed the arrest and detention of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Read more

3. It’s laughable, unthinkable for Akeredolu to ask Jegede to join him —Ondo PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has charged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to stop grandstanding and the clicking of wine glasses over his Supreme Court victory. Read more

4. Aregbesola’s loyalists kick as APC adopts consensus option in Osun

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Saturday rejected the adoption of consensus leaders across the 332 wards in the state. Read more

5. Tinubu hale, hearty, aide dispels reports of APC leader’s hospitalisation

With speculations rife about the health of Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a disclaimer has been issued by his aide to dispel the reports. Read more

6. Qatari firm acquires minority stake in Airtel

Airtel Africa’s controlling stake in its mobile money business, Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (AMC BV), will be cut down following a deal with the Qatar Holding LLC. Read more

7. IPMAN directs members to suspend supply of products to Aba, Enugu, other depots

A faction of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed its members to suspend the supply and distribution of petroleum products to its designated depots in the Eastern zone starting from Monday, August 2. Read more

8. Several killed as Boko Haram reportedly attacks APC officials’ convoy in Borno

Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect have reportedly attacked a convoy of the All Progressives Council (APC) stakeholders near Kareto village in Borno State. Read more

9. 25 corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Gombe

At least 25 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gombe State. Read more

10. Nigeria’s Oduduru disqualified for false start in Tokyo Olympics 100m race

It’s been a day of disappointments for Team Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday as Divine Oduduru has been disqualified from the men’s 100m event. Read more

