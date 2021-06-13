10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, June 13, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Imo govt to set up commission of inquiry on insecurity

The Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, said on Saturday he would set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the current insecurity in the state. Read more

2. Drama as pro-Buhari June 12 protesters clash in Abuja over payment

There was drama on Saturday when some protesters who identified themselves as supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari clashed at Unity Fountain, Abuja, over issues relating to sharing of money. Read more

3. Nigeria under civil rule, not democracy – Falana

Rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), on Saturday, urged the Federal Government to dialogue with secessionists groups in aqthe country. Read more

4. Boko Haram recruits spies, weapons smugglers with N5000 —Zulum

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum has explained the difficulty in the war against Boko Haram insurgency given the terrorists’ recruitment drive. Read more

5. Gov Matawalle vows to deal ruthlessly with bandits, sponsors in Zamfara

The Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, on Saturday, vowed that the state government would deal ruthlessly with bandits and their sponsors in the state. Read more

6. Gov Zulum rules out staff retrenchment, to employ 3,000 teachers in Borno

The Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, on Saturday reassured the people of the state that his administration would not retrench any worker despite the current challenges in the state. Read more

7. Nigerian govt withholds salaries of 331 staff for failing to update records on IPPIS

The Federal Government has withheld the salaries of 331 civil servants for failing to update their details on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS). Read more

8. Gov Lalong commutes death sentence of five inmates, pardons two others in Plateau

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Saturday commuted the death sentence of five prison inmates to life imprisonment for exhibiting good conduct in custody. Read more

9. South-East calm as June 12 protests rock Lagos, Oyo, other states in South-West

Residents of states in the South-East on Saturday shunned the June 12 rally organized by youths to protest bad governance and worsening insecurity in the country. Read more

10. Venezuela’s camp hit by COVID-19 day before Copa America opener

No fewer than 12 of Venezuela’s players and coaching staff have tested positive for Covid-19. Read more

