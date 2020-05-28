10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 28, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Thursday morning.

1. Kano formally abolishes Almajiri system of education

The Almajiri system of education has been formally abolished formerly in Kano State. This is as the state has completed plans to enroll all Almajiris repatriated to Kano from other states into conventional educational system. Read more

2. MAY 29 ANNIVERSARY SPEECH: PDP sets agenda for Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to deliver false performance claims, or empty promises in his speech to mark May 29 Inauguration Day. Read more

3. 389 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total rises to 8733; death toll stands at 254

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night confirmed 389 new COVID-19 cases in 22 states of the federation with Lagos for the umpteenth time the focal point of the pandemic. Read more

4. COVID-19: Three local drugs shortlisted for investigation

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Wednesday said three local drugs have been shortlisted for investigation as possible treatment for COVID-19, or its symptoms by the Federal Ministry of Health. Read more

5. Longest ‘viability period’ of COVID-19 in a patient is 10 days —NCDC

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said on Wednesday the longest viability period of the COVID-19 in a patient was 10 days. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020

6. Lagos govt to create more man-made islands to address land scarcity

The Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ahmed Abdullahi, said on Wednesday the state government would continue to create more man-made islands at its waterfront across the state to further increase land availability for housing and infrastructural development in the state. Read more

7. PTF calls for research into COVID-19

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, Wednesday urged researchers and scientists to investigate and do studies on COVID-19. Read more

8. Labour asks Kano govt to halt cut in workers’ salaries or face industrial action

The Kano State Joint Action Committee of the organised labour on Wednesday issued a two-week ultimatum to the state government to stop deduction on workers’ salaries or face industrial action. Read more

9. COVID-19: Nigerian govt considering having morning and afternoon classes ahead of school resumption

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, said on Wednesday the Federal Government was considering the idea of sectionalizing classes for primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions in the country ahead of school resumption. Read more

10. Police arrests dismissed soldier, one other with 1,200kg of indian hemp in Lagos

The Lagos State police command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a dismissed soldier who was caught with 1,200 Kilograms of substance suspected to be Indian hemp and other hard drugs. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions