10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020

1. Presidency denies reports Buhari cancelled approvals, appointments by late Kyari

The presidency Tuesday night dismissed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had cancelled over 150 memos and appointments approved by his late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, without his authorization. Read more

2. Federal lawmakers resume Thursday to consider 2020 reviewed budget

The National Assembly has fixed Thursday May 28 as the new date for their resumption of plenary as against the former date of June 2nd, to enable them consider the 2020 reviewed national budget. Read more

3. Imo govt announces covid-19 test results of commissioners

The Imo State Government on Tuesday announced that all the 24 commissioners in the state have tested negative for COVID-19. Read more

4. 276 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 8344. Deaths now 249

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night confirmed 276 new COVID-19 cases in 15 states of the federation. Read more

5. IPOB to organise three-day prayer for ‘fallen heroes’

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Tuesday advised Biafrans to dedicate three days to pray for her fallen heroes. Read more

6. APC members reject appointment of Buhari’s critic as minister’s spokesman

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have rejected the alleged appointment of writer, Toni Kan, as the spokesperson to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq. Read more

7. Ekiti kingmakers threaten to sue govt over suspension

The suspended kingmakers in Orin Ekiti, in the Ido/Osi local government area of Ekiti State Monday threatened to sue the state government over their suspension. Read more

8. Nigeria is lucky to have Buhari at this time —Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said on Tuesday Nigerians were lucky to have a leader like President Muhammadu Buhari at a time like this. Read more

9. After video showing empty uncompleted COVID-19 isolation centre emerged, Kano govt reacts

The Kano State government said on Tuesday the state had four well-equipped and functional isolation centres to take care of COVID-19 patients. Read more

10. NYSC extends service year for 24 corps members in Lagos

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has extended the service year of 24 Batch B Stream 1 corps members serving in Lagos State for alleged indiscipline. Read more

