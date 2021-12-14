News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, December 14, 2021
1. Nigerian govt to use 5G to tackle Boko Haram, kidnapping —Pantami
The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has expressed hope that the deployment of fifth-generation(5G) network will help bring a solution to Nigeria’s security challenges. Read more
2. Kogi govt drags EFCC to court over N19.3bn bailout funds, demands N35b damages
The Kogi State government has dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to a Federal High Court in Abuja, demanding N35 billion damages over what it called “unsubstantiated allegations that it fixed N19.3 billion bailout funds received from the Federal Government”, in a bank account. Read more
3. Akume will return to PDP like a prodigal son – Ayu
The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Monday, predicted the defection of Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, to the party. Read more
4. Wike sacks Rivers health commissioner
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, sacked the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, for allegedly hosting the preliminary session of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) without approval. Read more
5. NGX: Investors make N275.5bn as First Bank, Unity Bank lead trade
Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N275.5 billion as the bourse continued its resurgence on Monday. Read more
6. Bitcoin struggles to grip $50k, as market resists El Salvador, Saylor’s support
Bitcoin hodlers [holders] are heading into Christmas period with a loss as investment support from El Salvador, Michael Saylor and other whales failed to patch the bubble burst. Read more
7. Kanu sues Nigerian govt for alleged rights violation
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Monday filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Federal Government at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Read more
8. P&ID scam: Court begins trial of Briton February 2022
Justice Donatus Okonkwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday fixed February 14, 2022, for the commencement of trial of a British national, James Nolan, for alleged money laundering. Read more
9. Nigerian Navy arrests 20 suspected oil thieves in Bayelsa
The Nigerian Navy has arrested 20 suspected crude oil thieves at Akassa River, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Read more
10. We didn’t want disaster to happen before sacking Rohr —Pinnick
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has offered an explanation on why the football house decided to sack Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr. Read more
