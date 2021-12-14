10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, December 14, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Nigerian govt to use 5G to tackle Boko Haram, kidnapping —Pantami

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has expressed hope that the deployment of fifth-generation(5G) network will help bring a solution to Nigeria’s security challenges. Read more

2. Kogi govt drags EFCC to court over N19.3bn bailout funds, demands N35b damages

The Kogi State government has dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to a Federal High Court in Abuja, demanding N35 billion damages over what it called “unsubstantiated allegations that it fixed N19.3 billion bailout funds received from the Federal Government”, in a bank account. Read more

3. Akume will return to PDP like a prodigal son – Ayu

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Monday, predicted the defection of Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, to the party. Read more

4. Wike sacks Rivers health commissioner

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, sacked the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, for allegedly hosting the preliminary session of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) without approval. Read more

5. NGX: Investors make N275.5bn as First Bank, Unity Bank lead trade

Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N275.5 billion as the bourse continued its resurgence on Monday. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, December 13, 2021

6. Bitcoin struggles to grip $50k, as market resists El Salvador, Saylor’s support

Bitcoin hodlers [holders] are heading into Christmas period with a loss as investment support from El Salvador, Michael Saylor and other whales failed to patch the bubble burst. Read more

7. Kanu sues Nigerian govt for alleged rights violation

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Monday filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Federal Government at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Read more

8. P&ID scam: Court begins trial of Briton February 2022

Justice Donatus Okonkwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday fixed February 14, 2022, for the commencement of trial of a British national, James Nolan, for alleged money laundering. Read more

9. Nigerian Navy arrests 20 suspected oil thieves in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy has arrested 20 suspected crude oil thieves at Akassa River, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Read more

10. We didn’t want disaster to happen before sacking Rohr —Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has offered an explanation on why the football house decided to sack Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now