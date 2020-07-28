10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria records 648 new cases of COVID-19 as total rises to 41,180

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 648 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Only schools designated as WASSCE centres will re-open —Education Minister

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, said on Monday only schools designated as centres for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and in respect of the exiting classes would reopen. Read more

3. Intl air travel is very important to Nigeria, we’re working hard to resume flights —PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, Monday said efforts were being made to resume international air travel in and out of Nigeria. Read more

4. We have tested 262,579 Nigerians for COVID-19 —Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday 262,579 Nigerians had been tested for COVID-19 in the last five months. Read more

5. COVID-19: Nigerian govt extends Phase 2 of lockdown relaxation by one week

The Federal Government on Monday extended the phase two of the gradual relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown by one week. Read more

6. NSE: Industrial and bank stocks drive N186bn bullish comeback

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rallied on Monday following a largely bearish market last week, with large-cap and mid-cap stocks like Dangote Cement, GTB, WAPCO, Zenith and UBA leading the rebound. Read more

7. End Southern Kaduna killings or resign, group tells Buhari, El-Rufai

Concerned Nigerians, a pro-democracy and human rights group, on Monday charged President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to quickly address the ongoing violence in Southern Kaduna or resign from their positions. Read more

8. UNREST: IGP orders full enforcement of curfew in Southern Kaduna

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the full enforcement of the curfew imposed on parts of Southern Kaduna by the state government following the recent violence in the area. Read more

9. Cross River govt slashes 2020 budget from N1.1 trillion to N147bn

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, on Monday, initiated the downward review of the state’s 2020 budget from N1.1trillion to N147 billion. Read more

10. 2023 ambition responsible for Dogara’s defection to APC —PDP BoT Chairman

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Walid Jibrin, said on Monday the 2023 political ambition of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, was the major reason for his exit from the party. Read more

