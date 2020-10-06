10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020

1. BREAKING: 120 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total rises to 59,465. Death toll stands at 1,113

Nigeria on Monday recorded 120 fresh COVID-19 cases.

2. Okonjo-Iweala gets EU’s blessing for WTO job

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria's onetime finance minister, will receive the backing of European Union governments to emerge the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), just as South Korea's Minister of Trade Yoo Myung-hee will, both of them among the three women out of the five contenders for the top position, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

3. CENSUS: Buhari approves N10bn for NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) has got N10 billion to continue its Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in 546 local government areas across the country.

4. Buhari feels the pain of Nigerians —Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said on Monday President Muhmmadu Buhari was very much concerned about the welfare of Nigerians and would not renege on his promise to improve their living conditions.

5. Abdulsalami’s committee calls for peaceful guber election in Ondo

The National Peace Committee (NPC) on Monday called for peaceful and credible conduct of next weekend's governorship election in Ondo State.

6. I have no power to bring back 14 Edo lawmakers —Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Monday he had no power to bring back the 14 lawmakers who refused to be inaugurated as members of the state House of Assembly.

7. NSE: Bank stocks lead gains and trade as market capitalisation adds N297bn

Investors' increasing interest in bank stocks helped lift the Banking Index by 3.37% to 325.96 basis points on Monday on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), making it the biggest mover of the 5 sectorial indices listed and also the leading sector by volume as market capitalisation improved by N297.257 billion.

8. Power supply to Niger Delta to receive boost, as GE revives gas turbine

Power supply to the Niger Delta area could receive a boost anytime soon as General Electric Company has just completed the rehabilitation of three power plants belonging to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPH), the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission reported on Monday.

9. CBN sees foreign reserves falling under $34bn by Dec amid fast-depleting export income

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it expects Nigeria's international reserves, which opened at $38.100 billion in January to close the year anywhere between $29.9 billion and $34 billion as Africa's biggest economy confronts an export revenue crisis triggered by the weight of the coronavirus pandemic on receipts from sales of oil, its biggest foreign exchange earner.

10. OFFICIAL: Arsenal complete Thomas Partey transfer from Atletico