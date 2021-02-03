10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, February 3, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 1,634 fresh COVID-19 cases

1,634 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 133,552. Deaths, recoveries updated. Read more

2. FG, governors working on procurement of COVID-19 vaccines – Fayemi

The Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Tuesday his colleagues in other states of the federation are working with the Federal Government to ensure the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines available. Read more

3. Nigerian govt, workers’ meeting ends in deadlock

Tuesday’s meeting between the Federal Government and the university workers ended in a deadlock. Read more

4. Buhari has not met expectations of Nigerians – Bakare

The Head of the Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari has not met the expectations of Nigerians since 2015. Read more

5. HERDSMEN: NANS urges Igboho to collaborate with South-West leaders to forestall crisis

The Ogun State chapter of the National Association of Nigeria (NANS) on Tuesday urged the self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, to collaborate with leaders in the South-West in a bid to end killings by Fulani herdsmen in the region. Read more

6. Dangote fertilizer plant to take-off Q1 2021

After failing to meet the December 2020 target, the Dangote Group has set the first quarter 2021 date for the take-off of its fertilizer plant. Read more

7. Stock investors lose N200bn as Nigerian Breweries, Zenith Bank join losers’ list

Investors lost over N200 billion at the close of trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday. Read more

8. CBN unbothered by non-performing loans, as banks struggle to avoid LDR sanction

As Nigerian banks struggle to avoid the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sanction relating to low Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) they CBN is not bothered about the rising Non-performing loans (NPLs) affecting the credit balance of the banking industry. Read more

9. Capital market investors gain N227bn as Access Bank investors dump shares

Nigeria’s bourse was greeted by high confidence investors after a weekend break, with the equity capitalisation closing Monday’s market with N22.1 trillion. Read more

10. EPL: Man Utd put nine past Southampton, Wolves beat Arsenal to end winless run

Manchester United returned to winning ways on Tuesday night as they secured a big win over Southampton in the Premier League. Read more

