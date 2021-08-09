Politics
Local communities justified in demand for 5% allocation in PIB —Peter Obi
Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State has opined that the five percent being demanded by local communities within the framework of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is “just”.
He made this call on Mondah during a live interview on AriseTV.
Niger Delta leaders had rejected the three percent of oil companies’ profit allocated to host communities by the Senate.
They had argued that the National Assembly members from the region did not do enough in ensuring a better package for host communities in the recently passed bill, insisting that the three percent be reviewed upwards for the sake of peace and justice for the host communities.
The President, Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba, had also said the three percent approved by the Senate was too small.
“We, in collaboration with the governors recommended 10 percent. We still insist that is the minimum that is good enough for the host communities. We are talking about the people who suffer degradation as a result of the direct impact of neglect. We must begin to change strategies of this top-bottom approach and embrace bottom-top approach”, he had said.
In the same vein, Peter Obi stated that the Federal Government has been unfair to the local communities.
“Nigeria has been unfair to the local communities and the five percent demand is just. I appeal to the FG to effect the needs of the community.
“Let us equip the communities for self sustainability,” he stated.
