Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday April 8th, 2022

1. Buhari writes Reps over proposed borrowing to finance 2022 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the House of Representatives to request an increase in the budget deficit for 2022, which is to be paid through domestic borrowing. Read More

2. PDP extends sales of 2023 elections’ forms by another 6 days

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has further extended the deadline for the sales and submission of forms for the 2023 general elections. Read More

3. Despite Soludo’s peace move, gunmen attack governor’s local govt in Anambra

Gunmen on Thursday attacked Aguata Local Government Area headquarters in Anambra State and set fire on the facility. Read More

4. NIS RECRUITMENT TRAGEDY: Court frees Abba Moro, jails perm Sec

A federal high court sitting in Abuja has freed a former minister of Interior, Abba Moro in a suit over the death of about 20 applicants during a recruitment exercise of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in 2014. Read More

5. Malami dismisses rumours of resignation from Nigerian govt

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has dismissed rumours of his resignation from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Read More

6. Court dismisses suit seeking to remove Gov Ayade from office for dumping PDP

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday dismissed a suit seeking to remove Governor Ben Ayade from office for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read More

7. Shareholders lose N120bn amid low investment in Nigeria’ capital market

Nigerian capital market investors lost N120 billion on Thursday as bearish sentiment continued to impact trading at the bourse. Read More

8. CBN extends 5% loan interest tenure by twelve months

The interest rate forbearance given to individuals and businesses seeking loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been extended by the financial regulator – the second time in a row. Read More

9. Leke, son of Pastor Adeboye issues public apology for calling RCCG pastors ‘goats’

Adeleke Adeboye, one of the sons and Senior Personal Assistant to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has released a statement to apologize for his outburst on the social media platform, Instagram on Tuesday, April 5. Read More

10. UN General Assembly suspends Russia from human rights council

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the body’s Human Rights Council over reports of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” in Ukraine. Read More

