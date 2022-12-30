News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, December 30, 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. PDP shaken by G5 meeting with Tinubu in London, may apply sanctions
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been thrown into panic mode and had expressed anger, following a meeting of five of its aggrieved governors known as the G5 with the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in London, on Tuesday.Read more
2. Salary review won’t make sense without controlling inflation, NLC tells Nigeria govt
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has outlined significant conditions for the Muhammadu Buhari-led adminstration over the proposed review of salaries for civil servants.Read more
3. EKITI: Segun Oni loses again as tribunal affirms Oyebanji as Governor
Former Governor Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Thursday lost again as the elections petition tribunal upheld Biodun Oyebanji’s victory at the governorship election held on June 18.Read more
4. Nigeria to make $1.6bn annually from Ajaokuta Steel Company – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday the Ajaokuta Steel Complex would generate $ 1.6 billion annually and provide 500,000 jobs for Nigerian youths.Read more
5. PDP, Accord, ADC members join APC in Oyo
Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Accord members switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State on Thursday.Read more
6. NGX: FBN Holdings, GTCO top trading as investors gain N199.02bn
The Nigerian capital market extended its bullish run with a rise in equity capitalization by 0.7 percent on Thursday.Read more
7. Mixed fortune for Femi Otedola in capital market as billionaire loses N1.49bn in First Bank, gains with Geregu
The billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, suffered mixed fortune in the Nigerian capital market following the drop in his investment in First Bank Holdings by -6.35 percent.Read more
8. ‘Attack, kill any criminal who comes near you,’ Gov Mohammed rallies Bauchi residents against bandits
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed on Thursday gave a shoot- on- sight order to villages ravaged by bandits across the state.Read more
9. NBA seeks N5bn compensation for family of murdered pregnant lawyer
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has demanded N5 billion in compensation for the family of slain pregnant lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, who was shot dead by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, on Christmas Day at the Ajah area of Lagos.Read more
10. Brazil football legend Pele dies aged 82
Brazilian football legend Pele, known in some quarters as the greatest footballer ever, has died in his home country at the age of 82.Read more
