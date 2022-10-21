Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday October 21st 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari takes drastic decision, converts CBN’s N20tn loan to 9% bonds

As Nigeria’s revenue comes under pressure due to rising debt service fees, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has opted to convert loans obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to bonds.Read more

2. Presidency, not personal property of Yorubas, Afenifere clarifies alleged anti-Tinubu stance

The apex Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has responded to allegations over its opposition to the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu in preference for Peter Obi.Read more

3. Buhari sacks NDDC administrator, Effiong, approves constitution of new management

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the interim administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Okon Akwa.Read more

4. 2023: Once again, Jimi Agbaje denies reports about defection to APC

Jimi Agbaje, a former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for position of Lagos State governor, has refuted rumors that he has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

5. Court to rule on Kanu’s fundamental rights suit Oct 27

A Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, will, on October 27, deliver judgment on a N25 billion fundamental rights suit filed by leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday October 15th 2022

6. Nigeria’s capital market halt losses as Fidelity Bank, Guaranty Trust lead trading

The Nigerian stock exchange halted this week’s losses with a 0.03 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

7. CBN completes sale of Polaris Bank for N50bn

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) on Thursday confirmed the sales of Polaris Bank.Read moreRead more

8. EFCC arrests impersonator for alleged N19m fraud in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 29-year-old impersonator, Ume Clinton, for alleged N19 million fraud in Lagos.Read more

9. Police promotes 465 senior officers

The police on Thursday promoted 465 senior officers to their next higher ranks.Read more

10. 18 Olympic Eagles called up for Tanzania clash

Olympic Eagles head coach Salisu Yusuf has unveiled an 18-man squad for the team’s U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Tanzania.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now