News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday October 21st 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Buhari takes drastic decision, converts CBN’s N20tn loan to 9% bonds
As Nigeria’s revenue comes under pressure due to rising debt service fees, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has opted to convert loans obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to bonds.Read more
2. Presidency, not personal property of Yorubas, Afenifere clarifies alleged anti-Tinubu stance
The apex Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has responded to allegations over its opposition to the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu in preference for Peter Obi.Read more
3. Buhari sacks NDDC administrator, Effiong, approves constitution of new management
President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the interim administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Okon Akwa.Read more
4. 2023: Once again, Jimi Agbaje denies reports about defection to APC
Jimi Agbaje, a former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for position of Lagos State governor, has refuted rumors that he has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more
5. Court to rule on Kanu’s fundamental rights suit Oct 27
A Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, will, on October 27, deliver judgment on a N25 billion fundamental rights suit filed by leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday October 15th 2022
6. Nigeria’s capital market halt losses as Fidelity Bank, Guaranty Trust lead trading
The Nigerian stock exchange halted this week’s losses with a 0.03 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more
7. CBN completes sale of Polaris Bank for N50bn
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) on Thursday confirmed the sales of Polaris Bank.Read moreRead more
8. EFCC arrests impersonator for alleged N19m fraud in Lagos
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 29-year-old impersonator, Ume Clinton, for alleged N19 million fraud in Lagos.Read more
9. Police promotes 465 senior officers
The police on Thursday promoted 465 senior officers to their next higher ranks.Read more
10. 18 Olympic Eagles called up for Tanzania clash
Olympic Eagles head coach Salisu Yusuf has unveiled an 18-man squad for the team’s U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Tanzania.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...