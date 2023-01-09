Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, January 9, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. SERAP urges Buhari to reverse ‘unlawful, unreasonable’ electricity tariff hike

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “direct the Minister of Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba and the Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Professor James Momoh to immediately reverse the unlawful, unjust and unreasonable increase in electricity tariff, which reportedly occurred in December 2022.”Read more

2. Momodu claims Buhari, APC chieftains shunned party’s campaign over Tinubu’s blunders

The Director of Strategic Communications in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has described as low quality the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign programmes.Read more

3. ‘APC, PDP structures crippled Nigeria,’ Peter Obi declares at Labour Party’s rally

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday charged Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election.Read more

4. ‘Money will not guarantee victory in Nigeria’s election,’ AP candidate, Imumolen replies Babalola

The Accord Party presidential candidate, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, said on Saturday money would determine the winner of the February 25 election.Read more

5. Timi Frank, ex-APC chieftain, wants ICPC, EFCC to probe past NDDC boards

A former deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has challenged the new management Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to prioritise the interest and development of the region.Read more

6. ‘No kobo went missing under my watch in Anambra,’ Obi addresses corruption allegations at Channels town hall

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to allegations on the diversion of public funds for his private use throughout his tenure as Anambra State governor.Read more

7. ROUNDUP: John Holt tops gainers’ list, Champion tops losers’, as investors trade N27.15bn stocks

The Nigerian Stock Exchange went on break on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to the Public Holiday to mark the New Year celebration.Read more

8. Police arrests suspected kidnapper of Edo train passengers

Police operatives in Edo have arrested one of the suspected kidnappers of train passengers in the state.

9. Police kills suspected gunrunners in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara on Saturday killed two suspected gunrunners in the state.Read more

10. Man City thrash Chelsea to advance in FA Cup

Manchester City secured a 4-0 victory over Chelsea in the third round of the English FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.Read more

