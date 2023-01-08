Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, January 8, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘Nigerians cannot entrust the future in the hands of Mr. Stingy or Mr. Privatization,’ Tinubu shades Obi, Atiku at APC rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday continued his attack on the duo of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, ahead of the February 25 election.Read more

2. Plateau Assembly Speaker escapes kidnap attempt

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda, on Friday, escaped a kidnap attempt at his residence at the Federal Low-Cost Housing Estate in Jos South local government area of the state.Read more

3. Nigerian govt explains ink stains from new naira notes

The Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc has offered explanations after Nigerians expressed worry about the quality of the new naira notes.Read more

4. My convoy’s attack a clear assassination attempt – Ohakim

The former Imo State governor, Ikedi Ohakim, on Saturday described the attack on his convoy in the state as a clear assassination attempt on his life.Read more

5. Momodu claims Buhari, APC chieftains shunned party’s campaign over Tinubu’s blunders

The Director of Strategic Communications in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has described as low quality the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign programmes.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, January 3, 2023

6. IPOB begs Buhari to release Kanu in honour of dead South-East leaders

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in honour of three dead South-East leaders.Read more

7. Banks in dilemma, as CBN bans withdrawal of new naira notes over the counter

Deposit Money Banks have reverted to old naira notes for over-the-counter withdrawals, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed lenders to halt disbursing of new notes within the banking hall.Read more

8. Lassa fever killed 189 Nigerians in 2022 – NCDC

At least 189 people died from Lassa fever in Nigeria in 2022, the country’s centre for disease control has revealed.Read more

9. Brain drain: Oyedepo advocates massive investment in education

The Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, David Oyedepo, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to invest massively on education in a bid to halt the exodus of Nigerian youth to foreign countries.Read more

10. FA Cup: Liverpool, Wolves to replay as Newcastle, Bournemouth, Forest crash out

Some in-form teams were knocked out of the English FA Cup on Saturday including Premier League sides, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now