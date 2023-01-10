Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday January 10th 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 51.3% of eligible voters for 2023 elections are youths – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Monday 51.3 percent of the eligible voters for the February elections were youths.Read more

2. Wike promises to expose corruption in NDDC

The Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on Monday, promised to expose corruption in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).Read more

3. ‘Presidency is not turn-by-turn, it’s for Nigerians,’ Obi aims another jibe at Tinubu

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has, again, lashed out at his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying Nigeria’s presidency was not about turn-by-turn.Read more

4. Insecurity: INEC raises fresh fear on conduct of 2023 elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday expressed fear over the conduct of next month’s elections in some parts of the country over insecurity.Read more

5. Nigerian govt announces March resumption date for Port Harcourt refinery

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said on Monday the Port Harcourt Refinery would resume operation in March.Read more

6. NGX: Market cap rises by N256.3bn despite losses in Wema Bank, others

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.9 percent at the close of trading on Monday.Read more

7. NAIRA REDESIGN: Nigerians return N140bn to CBN in one month

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that it has been able to record massive success in its effort to take back the excess cash outside the banking sector.Read more

8. Bauchi FRSC introduces alcohol detector on commercial drivers

Determined to reduce the influence of alcohol in contribution of cause of road traffic crashes (RTC), Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has introduced breathalyser.Read more

9. Six abducted Edo train passengers rescued, 25 still in captivity

Security agents have rescued six passengers abducted by criminals in last Saturday’s attack at a train station in Edo State.Read more

10. Arsenal beat Oxford to set up Man City FA Cup fourth-round clash

Arsenal overcame Oxford United in an FA Cup third round encounter on Monday night to set up a fourth-round meeting with Manchester City.Read more

