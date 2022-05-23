Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday May 23rd 2022

Published

4 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APC postpones screening of 28 presidential aspirants

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has postponed the screening of the 28 presidential aspirants. Read more

2. Buhari appoints Nwabuoku as acting Accountant General

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Anamekwe Nwabuoku as the acting Accountant General of the Federation. Read more

3. 2023: Elumelu wins PDP Reps ticket in Delta constituency

The House of Representatives Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Sunday, secured the right to represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State. Read more

4. PDP suspends primaries indefinitely in Imo amid confusion on Electoral Act

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has suspended its primaries for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives indefinitely over unreconciled delegates list. Read more

5. ASUU demands Emefiele’s sack amid political ambition, declining naira value

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said on Saturday that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, be fired over the naira’s declining value. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday May 22nd 2022

6. Stock round-up: Investors trade N31.7bn worth of shares in 5 days

Investors at the Nigerian capital market traded 3.021 billion shares valued at N31.7 billion in 29,153 deals last week. Read more

7. CBN dismisses report on planned replacement of Naira with eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed report on planned replacement of Naira notes with the country’s digital currency, eNaira. Read more

8. Troops uncover secret Boko Haram/ISWAP fish market where arms, ammunitions, drugs are sold in Lake Chad

The Chief of Military Public Information, HQ of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), N’Djamena, Lt. Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, has confirmed the discovery of a secret fish market set up by terrorists of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), in the fringes of the Lake Chad axis where the real business is the sale of arms, ammunition and drugs. Read more

9.Another Anambra politician kidnapped, son shot, as insecurity plagues Soludo’s govt

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a local politician in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-East, only hours after reports broke of a lawmaker’s beheading in the state. Read more

10. AC Milan emerge Serie A champions for first time in 11yrs

AC Milan have emerged champions of the Italian Serie A after defeating Sassuolo 3-0 in a dramatic final day of the league. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

1 × five =

Investigations

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...