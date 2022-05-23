Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday May 23rd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APC postpones screening of 28 presidential aspirants

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has postponed the screening of the 28 presidential aspirants. Read more

2. Buhari appoints Nwabuoku as acting Accountant General

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Anamekwe Nwabuoku as the acting Accountant General of the Federation. Read more

3. 2023: Elumelu wins PDP Reps ticket in Delta constituency

The House of Representatives Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Sunday, secured the right to represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State. Read more

4. PDP suspends primaries indefinitely in Imo amid confusion on Electoral Act

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has suspended its primaries for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives indefinitely over unreconciled delegates list. Read more

5. ASUU demands Emefiele’s sack amid political ambition, declining naira value

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said on Saturday that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, be fired over the naira’s declining value. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday May 22nd 2022

6. Stock round-up: Investors trade N31.7bn worth of shares in 5 days

Investors at the Nigerian capital market traded 3.021 billion shares valued at N31.7 billion in 29,153 deals last week. Read more

7. CBN dismisses report on planned replacement of Naira with eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed report on planned replacement of Naira notes with the country’s digital currency, eNaira. Read more

8. Troops uncover secret Boko Haram/ISWAP fish market where arms, ammunitions, drugs are sold in Lake Chad

The Chief of Military Public Information, HQ of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), N’Djamena, Lt. Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, has confirmed the discovery of a secret fish market set up by terrorists of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), in the fringes of the Lake Chad axis where the real business is the sale of arms, ammunition and drugs. Read more

9.Another Anambra politician kidnapped, son shot, as insecurity plagues Soludo’s govt

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a local politician in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-East, only hours after reports broke of a lawmaker’s beheading in the state. Read more

10. AC Milan emerge Serie A champions for first time in 11yrs

AC Milan have emerged champions of the Italian Serie A after defeating Sassuolo 3-0 in a dramatic final day of the league. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now