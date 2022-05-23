Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday May 23rd 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. APC postpones screening of 28 presidential aspirants
The All Progressive Congress (APC) has postponed the screening of the 28 presidential aspirants. Read more
2. Buhari appoints Nwabuoku as acting Accountant General
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Anamekwe Nwabuoku as the acting Accountant General of the Federation. Read more
3. 2023: Elumelu wins PDP Reps ticket in Delta constituency
The House of Representatives Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Sunday, secured the right to represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State. Read more
4. PDP suspends primaries indefinitely in Imo amid confusion on Electoral Act
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has suspended its primaries for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives indefinitely over unreconciled delegates list. Read more
5. ASUU demands Emefiele’s sack amid political ambition, declining naira value
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said on Saturday that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, be fired over the naira’s declining value. Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday May 22nd 2022
6. Stock round-up: Investors trade N31.7bn worth of shares in 5 days
Investors at the Nigerian capital market traded 3.021 billion shares valued at N31.7 billion in 29,153 deals last week. Read more
7. CBN dismisses report on planned replacement of Naira with eNaira
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed report on planned replacement of Naira notes with the country’s digital currency, eNaira. Read more
8. Troops uncover secret Boko Haram/ISWAP fish market where arms, ammunitions, drugs are sold in Lake Chad
The Chief of Military Public Information, HQ of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), N’Djamena, Lt. Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, has confirmed the discovery of a secret fish market set up by terrorists of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), in the fringes of the Lake Chad axis where the real business is the sale of arms, ammunition and drugs. Read more
9.Another Anambra politician kidnapped, son shot, as insecurity plagues Soludo’s govt
Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a local politician in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-East, only hours after reports broke of a lawmaker’s beheading in the state. Read more
10. AC Milan emerge Serie A champions for first time in 11yrs
AC Milan have emerged champions of the Italian Serie A after defeating Sassuolo 3-0 in a dramatic final day of the league. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...