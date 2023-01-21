Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday January 21st 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Supreme Court restores Akpabio as APC candidate in Akwa Ibom

The Supreme Court on Friday restored the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District.Read more

2. PDP suspends ex-gov Nnamani, Fayose’s son for alleged anti-party activities

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suspended the former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, and eight others for alleged anti-party activities.Read more

3. Nigerians will regret for 20yrs if they don’t vote for Tinubu’ —Adamu Garba

A self-styled chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has predicted that Nigerians will suffer for the next 20 years if they failed to vote for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming elections.Read more

4. Primate Ayodele suggests postponment of 2023 poll, harps on restructuring

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the general election date to forestall inconclusive polls.Read more

5. Reprieve for embattled Ekweremadu, as court throws out EFCC’s bid to seize his 40 properties

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, vacated the interim forfeiture of 40 landed properties granted against the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on November 4, 2022.Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market down by -0.06% amidst sell-off in Jaiz Bank, Linkage Assurance, others

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market dropped slightly by -0.06 percent at the close of trading on Friday.Read more

7. Banks to pay N1m daily as CBN moves to enforce distribution of new Naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will henceforth impose a fine of N1 million daily on any commercial bank that fails to pick up the new Naira notes for distribution to customers in the country.Read more

8. Gunmen abduct six school pupils in Nasarawa

Gunmen on Friday morning abducted six pupils in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.Read more

9. Abducted Osun Baptist members regain freedom

The two abducted members of the Osun State Baptist Conference have regained their freedom.Read more

10. OFFICIAL: Chelsea complete signing of Madueke from PSV

Premier League club Chelsea have completed the £30.7 million acquisition of winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven.Read more

