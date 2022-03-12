Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday March 12, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Ekweremadu joins Enugu governorship race

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Friday declared his intention to vie for the Enugu State governorship seat in 2023. Read More

2. HURIWA slams Buhari, APC over ‘persistent’ crises

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (APC) on Friday knocked President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the current leadership crisis plaguing the party. Read More

3. El-Rufai’s remarks on Buni baseless, unwarranted – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Friday slammed the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the removal of his Yobe State counterpart, Mai Bala Buni as acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read More

4. ASUU’s claims on proliferation of varsities in Delta false – Okowa

The Delta State government on Friday described as false the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) allegation on the proliferation of universities in the state. Read More

5. MISSING PERSONS: #ENDSARS panel orders NDLEA to produce Kyari March 22

An Independent Investigation Panel on Friday ordered the Chairman of the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), to produce the suspended Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, on March 22. Read More

6. Niger Insurance, Briscoe among top gainers as Nigeria’s capital market stabilises after bearish run

Investors at the Nigerian stock market went home with N39.6 billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.15 percent on Friday. Read More

7. Guinness Nigeria addresses reports of operational shutdown

Guinness Nigeria has denied reports that the company is preparing to discontinue its business in the country, and currently seeking buyers for its assets in the Nigerian market. Read More

8. NDLEA intercepts 3m opioid capsules at Lagos terminal

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted three million capsules of opioids at the Jaelith Bonded Container Terminal in Lagos. Read More

9. Russia threatens to ban Facebook, Instagram amid calls for violence against soldiers

The seat of power in Russia, Kremlin, has issued threats to ban Facebook and Instagram over calls for violence against Russia. Read More

10. Ballon d’Or organizers announce four key changes to award process

The 2022 Ballon d’Or Award will take a different form from what it used to be after the orgainzers of the award announced a few changes. Read More

