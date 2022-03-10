Top 10 Stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, March 10, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ELECTORAL ACT: Senate rejects Buhari’s request, insists appointees must resign to contest election

The Senate on Wednesday rejected a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to amend Section 84 of the Electoral Act, which makes it mandatory for political appointees interested in contesting elections to resign their appointments ahead of their party primaries. Read More

2. Gov Buni not returning as Acting Chairman of APC, Buhari approved his sack —El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said on Wednesday the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, would not return as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee. Read More

3. I have no regret joining the APC – Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, said on Wednesday he had no regret joining the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read More

4. Gov Umahi appeals court ruling sacking him, deputy

Despite his grandstanding position, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has appealed a Federal High Court judgement sacking him and his deputy for dumping the political party through which they came to power. Read More

5. 2023: APC presidential candidate expected to come from south – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said on Wednesday the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election is expected to emerge from the southern part of the country. Read More

6. Investors gain N71.5bn in 8 hours as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from bearish run

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from two consecutive losses on Wednesday, with the equity capitalisation rising by 0.28 percent to end trading with N25.48 trillion. Read More

7. Bandits kill 13 soldiers, 6 others in Kebbi fresh attack

Armed bandits on Tuesday killed 19 security agents, including 13 soldiers at Kanya village in Danko-Wasagu district of Kebbi State. Read More

8. Police arrest 220 suspected bandits, armed robbers in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested 220 suspected bandits and armed robbers in the state. Read More

9. Hope for end to war as Ukraine president says he has given up on joining NATO

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says his country has given up hopes of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), as he does not want to lead a nation ‘begging for something on its knees’. Read More

10. Real Madrid complete incredible comeback to knock PSG out of Champions League

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid put up a fine performance to see off Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Read More

