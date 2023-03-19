Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday 19th March 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Labour Party demands cancellation of election results in trouble spots

The Labour Party has demanded the cancellation of polling units where voter intimidation, violence and other electoral offences marred Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections.Read more

2. Labour Party’s Rhodes-Vivour condemns attack on Lagos voters

The Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has sympathized with victims of attacks in Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.Read more

3. Election observers decry inadequate security presence as violence, vote-buying mar Nigeria’s elections

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has decried the low number of security personnel deployed to polling units in the governorship and state house of assembly elections in the country.Read more

4. INEC postpones elections in two Rivers LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted the governorship and state assembly elections in two local government areas of Rivers State to Sunday.Read more

5. KWARA: Low turnout of voters despite early arrival of INEC officials

There seems to be a low turnout of voters in Kwara State for the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state, despite the early arrival of INEC officials and materials.Read more

6. Labour Party guber candidate, Otti accuses INEC of result manipulation in Abia

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Abia State, Alex Otti, has accused Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating election results in the state.Read more

7. Emirates says 50% of its revenue trapped in Nigeria

Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, has announced that around 50% of its revenue is trapped in the country due to foreign exchange restrictions and a lack of access to dollars.Read more

8. Police recovers snatched ballot boxes, weapons in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have recovered weapons, ballot boxes, and sensitive materials snatched by some suspected thugs during Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.Read more

9. UPDATED: EFCC arrests 65 suspected vote-buyers in 8 states

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 65 suspected vote-buyers during Saturday’s governorship and houses of assembly elections in the country.Read more

10. EPL: Everton frustrate Chelsea as Leicester end losing streak with Brentford draw

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.Read more

