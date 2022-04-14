Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday April 14th, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1.Kaduna train attack, a result of bandits and Boko Haram alliance – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, claimed on Wednesday bandits and Boko Haram members are now working together in the country. Read more

2. Presidency rejects Northern elders’ demand for Buhari’s resignation, hints at reform of internal security

The Presidency on Wednesday dismissed the call by the Northern Elders Forum for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation over insecurity. Read more

3. Support me to do Nigeria a favour in 2023,’ Tinubu begs APC state lawmakers

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday met with speakers and deputy speakers of state Houses of Assembly controlled by the party on his 2023 presidential bid. Read more

4. ASUU insists strike continues until Nigerian govt implements UTAS

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Lagos Zone, on Tuesday, warned that the National Information Technology Development Agency’s rejection of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) may prolong the strike. Read more

5. At last, INEC confirms Tinubu’s claim, says 45% of PVCs in Nigeria are invalid

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Wednesday over 45 percent of the Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) in the country are invalid. Read more

6. Niger, Zamfara, Borno come tops in report showing 2,968 Nigerians killed, 1,484 abducted in three months

A report released on Wednesday by the Nigeria Security Tracker (NST) claims that 2,968 Nigerians were killed in the last three months between January and March in different parts of the country. Read more

7. Investors make N87.5bn as bulls seize control of Nigeria’s capital market

The bulls maintained their hold on the Nigerian capital market on Wednesday with their participation in the day’s trading session lifting the bourse by 0.34 percent. Read more

8. Flutterwave CEO, Agboola in abuse of power scandal, amid series of allegations

Flutterwave co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Olugbenga Agboola, who was formerly an employee of Access Bank has dragged the lender into series of allegations. Read more

9. Insecurity escalates in Anambra as unknown gunmen kill four policemen in attack on another police formation

Suspected gunmen stormed a police station in Atani, the headquarters of Anambra State’s Ogbaru Local Government Area, on Wednesday morning. Read more

10 . Man City hold Atletico to reach UCL semi as Liverpool survive Benfica scare to go through

Manchester City played a goalless draw with Atletico in the second leg of their quarterfinal clash in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night. Read more

