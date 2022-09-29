Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday September 29th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Lawan’s political future in jeopardy as Court sacks Senate President as Yobe North APC candidate

Hopes of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan to return to the Senate after the 2023 elections may have been dashed, as a court on Wednesday declared that he is not the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North. Read more

2. Wike, Ortom, Makinde, missing as PDP Inaugurates presidential campaign council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) inaugurated its 600-member Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 general elections on Wednesday in Abuja with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, conspicuously missing from the event. Read more

3. Fresh trouble in Ogun PDP, as court sacks governorship, Assembly candidates

The imbroglio in Ogun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when the Federal High Court in Abeokuta nullified the May 25 primary elections of the party in the state, and sacked all candidates produced by the elections. Read more

4. Dogara challenges Gov Lalong to debate on achievements as bickering over APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket rages

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has challenged the Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, to a debate on his seven years rule in the state. Read more

5. 2023: Gov Obaseki denies endorsing Peter Obi

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has dismissed a rumour on his endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more

6. Gains in BUA Cement, Ardova halt Nigerian capital market’s bearish run

The Nigerian stock market rebounded from the previous day’s loss with the bourse’s equity capitalization rising by 0.05 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. CBN is not mandated to provide dollars to airlines – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday warned foreign airlines on the demand for payment in dollars. Read more

8. Troops raid bandits’ den, rescue 3 kidnap persons in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest on Wednesday rescued three kidnapped victims during a raid on bandits’ den around Chikun-Birnin Gwari boundary in Kaduna State. Read more

9. Three policemen, others die in Kebbi auto crash

At least six people including three policemen died on Tuesday in an auto crash along Argungu-Birnin Kebbi road in Kebbi State. Read more

10. Sports Minister heaps praises on Mikel Obi on retirement

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare has heaped praises on former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, as the 2013 AFCON winner calls time on his illustrious career. Read more

