Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, February 1, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Nigerian politicians looking for loopholes in BVAS ahead of elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday claimed that some politicians in the country are plotting to manipulate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of next month’s elections.Read more

2. 2023: Atiku confirms talks with Kwankwaso, Obi

The People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said on Tuesday he has been holding talks with his New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi, for possible support in next month’s election.Read more

3. Reps approve Buhari’s request for N1tr loan

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for an additional N1 trillion loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

4. Campaign director, other LP leaders in North-East dump Obi for Atiku

A Director of the Labour Party presidential campaign council in Bauchi State, Alhassan Bawu, has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.Read more

5. Adeleke dismisses allegation of certificate forgery

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday dismissed the allegation of school certificate forgery.Read more

6. NGX: Zenith Bank, GTCO lead trading as investors make N44.03bn in 5 hours

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N44.03 billion following a 0.15 percent growth in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more

7. ‘Subject to certain criteria,’ CBN sheds light on acceptance of old Naira notes after deadline

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has clarified its governor, Godwin Emefiele’s position on the old currency notes.Read more

8. Suspected herdsmen kill DPO, two policemen, five others in fresh Benue attacks

Suspected herdsmen have killed the Divisional Police Officers (DPO) in charge of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, Mamud Abubakar and two other officers.Read more

9. Human Rights Commission to investigate alleged secret abortion by Nigerian military

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has set up a panel to look into the allegation of an abortion program by the military in the North-East.Read more

10. Jorginho set for Arsenal as Chelsea agree £12m deal

Italy midfielder Jorginho is set to join Arsenal from Chelsea after both sides have agreed to a £12m deal.Read more

