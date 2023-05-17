Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 17, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘Government of national unity’ possibly on agenda as Tinubu, Kwankwaso meet in France

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday met with the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Paris, France.Read more

2. 10th NASS: AbdulRazaq denies reports North Central governors rejected APC zoning formula

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has denied allegations that he is part of governors in the North-Central who rejected the zoning arrangements for the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

3. Adamu reminds APC senators on Saraki’s 2015 coup, warns on late inauguration of 10th Senate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, on Tuesday, warned senators elected on the party’s platform against the late inauguration of the red chamber on June 13.Read more

4. Nigerian govt urges doctors to shelve strike, may withhold salaries for 5 days

The Federal Government on Tuesday described as illegal, the five-day warning strike declared by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).Read more

5. Where are the pictures? Atiku’s aide questions Tinubu’s meeting with foreign investors

The protracted stay of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu in Europe, ostensibly for a “working visit,” has drawn criticism from the campaign team of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

6. FEC grants licenses for first online varsity, 36 others

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Monday, disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has granted operating licences to 37 new private universities, including an online institution run by a woman.Read more

7. IATA addresses rise in foreign airlines’ exchange rate, ticket prices

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has denied setting an exchange rate for international flight tickets in Nigeria.Read more

8. Emefiele says USSD users will suffer consequences of N120bn bank and telco dispute

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has urged telecoms firms and deposit money banks (DMBs) to consider the interest of financial consumers in their dispute over non-payment for the provision of the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) transactions.Read more

9. Drug deal: NDLEA gives reason for Kyari, others’ closed-doors trial

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday explained why the trial of the suspended Head of the Inspector-General Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, and four others was held behind closed doors.Read more

10. Everton must capitalise on Wolves’ weakness for survival, says Iwobi

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has said his team Everton would need to capitalise on the weakness of their opponents in other to survive this season.Read more

