We lost 18 people during attack on gov Zulum’s convoy ―DHQ | Ripples Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed that no fewer than 18 persons including four soldiers, 10 policemen and four civilians were killed during an attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, by marauding Boko Haram terrorists on Friday.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Saturday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who also informed that the deceased policemen, soldiers and civilians met their untimely death when their vehicles which were in pursuit of Boko Haram terrorists, ran into several IEDS planted on the routes and exploded.

According to Enenche, the Nigerian Army has consequently deployed more IED and bomb disposal teams and equipment to the North East to prevent future incidents of such nature.

The statement titled; “Attack On Convoy Of Borno State Civilian Relocation Committee By Boko HaramI/ISWAP Elements” reads thus in full; “The convoy of the Borno State Civilians Relocation Committee comprising Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police Force and Civilian Joint Task Force was ambushed by members of the BHT/ISWAP at Barwati village on 25 of September 2020.

“The attack/ambush was however successfully repelled by the gallant troops.

“Sadly, a total of 18 lives including 4 soldiers, 10 policemen and 4 civilians were lost during the sad incident.

“Troops on hot pursuit of the insurgents successfully recovered 3 vehicles.

“Two of the vehicles belonging to the Nigeria Police that were earlier carted away by the terrorists during the attack were also recovered.

“Similarly, one BHT gun truck was also captured.

“The casualties recorded were as a result of the explosion from the multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted on the road by the terrorists.

“The Nigerian Army has since deployed bomb and IED disposal teams to ensure effective route scanning and clearance to forestall future occurrence,” the statement concluded.

