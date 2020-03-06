10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper Friday morning, March 6, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Friday morning.

1. Lagos places three under isolation for suspected coronavirus

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Thursday Lagos now has three suspected cases of coronavirus under isolation. Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle – @ProfAkinAbayomi – said the results of the tests of the three persons are being awaited. Read more

2. Fear of coronavirus forced me to adjust birthday programme – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Thursday the fear of contracting the deadly coronavirus compelled him to adjust his 83rd birthday programme. The ex-President stated this while addressing well-wishers at the birthday celebration held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Read more

3. Govt plans budget review as Covid 19 takes toll on oil prices

Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance and Budget Planning, Wednesday said the Federal Government intended to review Nigeria’s 2020 budget in the light of shrinking oil receipts triggered by global effects of the Coronavirus epidemic. She went further to say the mid-term review was intended to decide the way forward. Read more

4. Only God can determine my tenure as APC chairman – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday declared that it is only God that can determine how long he would stay as the party helmsman. Oshiomhole spoke to State House correspondents shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Read more

5. South-South governors to set up regional security outfit

Governors from the South-South geopolitical on Thursday resolved to set up a local security outfit similar to the Amotekun to complement the efforts of the police and other security agencies to address the security challenges in the region. The governors who met in Asaba, Delta State, also agreed to revive the Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta (BRACED) Commission. Read more

6. Igbos are marginalized in Nigeria, holistic correction of imbalance required – Gowon

A former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), declared on Thursday that the people of the South East extraction had been marginalized in Nigeria’s political system. He suggested that Nigeria should put together a constitutional debate on restructuring to undertake a holistic correction of the observable imbalance that had kept Nigeria down over the years with a view to making progress and promoting national unity and cohesion. Read more

7. How we moved N200m cash from Fayose’s home – EFCC witness

Johnson Abidakun, an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness in the N2.2 billion fraud trial involving a former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, told the Federal High Court, Lagos, how they moved N200 million cash from the ex-governor’s residence for lodgment in a bank account. Abidakun, who is the Head of Operations at the Ado Ekiti branch of Zenith Bank, told Justice C.J. Aneke that his duty in the bank was to oversee three units – Funds Transfer; Cash and Teller; and Customer Service. Read more

8. Court adjourns hearing in Maina’s assets forfeiture suit till April 1

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, adjourned hearing in the asset forfeiture case involving the ex-Chairman of the Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, till April 1. Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo, who fixed the date, said the adjournment was in the interest of justice. Read more

9. Defence chief denies recruitment of ex-Boko Haram fighters into military

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, on Thursday dismissed reports that repentant and rehabilitated Boko Haram members were being recruited into the Nigerian military. Olonisakin, who stated this at a stakeholders’ Meeting on Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) in Abuja, added that there had been fears that products of OPSC are being recruited into the military and paramilitary organizations in the country. Read more

10. Police uncover baby factory, rescue 12 in Ogun

The Ogun Police Command said on Thursday it has uncovered a suspected baby-making factory at Imedu Olori area of Mowe in Obafemi Owode local government area of the state. The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement that the house was discovered on February 28. Read more

