10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 30, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 30, 2021
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 30, 2021

Published

4 hours ago

on

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. NAF re-strategises to fight insecurity, says 233 officers undergoing training overseas

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said it was restrategizing its operations to effectively tackle the changing security environment in the country. Read more

2. Nigeria will be better if we all listen to pastors like Kumuyi —Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday night, blasted preachers who make negative prophecies and comments about Nigeria. Read more

3. Nigeria can’t progress with current level of corruption —Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed concerns over the level of corruption in Nigeria, which according to him, would not allow the country to progress. Read more

4. NAFDAC, NERC, NIGCOMSAT, others opt for self-funding, refund revenues

Some government agencies, on Wednesday, opted out of Federal Government’s funding and refunded millions of naira revenues due to the Consolidated Revenue of the Federation. Read more

5. CBN gives three reasons for sacking all First Bank, FBN Holdings board members

Following what many analysts have described as shocking, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has listed reasons why it took the decision to sack all the newly appointed directors of First Bank Nigeria and reinstating Sola Adeduntan as the CEO and Managing Director. Read more

6. Nigeria govt grants Dangote Cement tax reprieve worth N22.32bn

The federal government has given Dangote Cement permission to reduce its tax by N22.32 billion for helping in the construction of some road infrastructure. Read more

7. Amputee hawker apologizes to Nigerians for lying; accuses her grandma of trying to blackmail her for money

Mary Daniel, the amputee hawker, has apologized to Nigerians for not being completely truthful about her condition. Read more

8. Police confirm Baba Ijesha will remain in custody pending legal advice

The Lagos State Police Command says comic Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, will remain in custody pending legal advice. Read more

9. Gunmen strike again, students abducted in Plateau State

The educational system, especially in the Northern region, is in peril as four students of Capro Secondary Mission School located at Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State was abducted in the early hours of Thursday. Read more

10. Amotekun announces arrest of six suspected bandits in Oyo State

The Amotekun corps in Oyo State has disclosed the arrest of six suspected bandits at Kajola Local Government Area of the state. Read more

