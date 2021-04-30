10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 30, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 30, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. NAF re-strategises to fight insecurity, says 233 officers undergoing training overseas
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said it was restrategizing its operations to effectively tackle the changing security environment in the country. Read more
2. Nigeria will be better if we all listen to pastors like Kumuyi —Adesina
Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday night, blasted preachers who make negative prophecies and comments about Nigeria. Read more
3. Nigeria can’t progress with current level of corruption —Ganduje
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed concerns over the level of corruption in Nigeria, which according to him, would not allow the country to progress. Read more
4. NAFDAC, NERC, NIGCOMSAT, others opt for self-funding, refund revenues
Some government agencies, on Wednesday, opted out of Federal Government’s funding and refunded millions of naira revenues due to the Consolidated Revenue of the Federation. Read more
5. CBN gives three reasons for sacking all First Bank, FBN Holdings board members
Following what many analysts have described as shocking, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has listed reasons why it took the decision to sack all the newly appointed directors of First Bank Nigeria and reinstating Sola Adeduntan as the CEO and Managing Director. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, April 29, 2021
6. Nigeria govt grants Dangote Cement tax reprieve worth N22.32bn
The federal government has given Dangote Cement permission to reduce its tax by N22.32 billion for helping in the construction of some road infrastructure. Read more
7. Amputee hawker apologizes to Nigerians for lying; accuses her grandma of trying to blackmail her for money
Mary Daniel, the amputee hawker, has apologized to Nigerians for not being completely truthful about her condition. Read more
8. Police confirm Baba Ijesha will remain in custody pending legal advice
The Lagos State Police Command says comic Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, will remain in custody pending legal advice. Read more
9. Gunmen strike again, students abducted in Plateau State
The educational system, especially in the Northern region, is in peril as four students of Capro Secondary Mission School located at Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State was abducted in the early hours of Thursday. Read more
10. Amotekun announces arrest of six suspected bandits in Oyo State
The Amotekun corps in Oyo State has disclosed the arrest of six suspected bandits at Kajola Local Government Area of the state. Read more
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga
Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona shockingly fell 2-1 to Granada at Camp Nou on Thursday night as the Ronald Koeman’s...
UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris
Manchester City are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain after securing a 2-1 first leg...
Ordega leaves China, joins Spanish club Levante on two-year contract
Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has completed a move from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua to Spanish Iberdola side Levante. The...
Federer to auction Grand Slam shoes, racquets, others to support foundation
Roger Federer is set to auction off some of the items he used on court during his journey to a...
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
Latest Tech News
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...