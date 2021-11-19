10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, November 19, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Buhari approves fresh N656.11bn bailout for 36 states

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved a fresh N656.112 billion Bridge Financing Facility to the 36 states in the country. Read more

2. Gbajabiamila meets Buhari on Electoral Act, insists on direct primaries

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Read more

3. Buhari signs climate change, AMCON amendment bills

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the climate change and Asset Management Corporation (AMCON) Amendment bills into law. Read more

4. LAGOS #ENDSARS REPORT: Nigerian govt has questions to answer -Reps

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has said it has reviewed the Lagos #EndSARS report and noted that the Federal Government has questions to answer. Read more

5. Raid on Justice Odili’s home an embarrassment to Nigeria -Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights activist, Femi Falana has called on President Mohamadu Buhari to institute an independent panel of inquiry to investigate the illegal raid on the home of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court. Read more

6. NGX: Investors lose N33.3bn as market cap crashes by 0.14%

The total investment in the Nigerian stock market dropped to N22.58 trillion following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.14 percent at the close of business on Thursday. Read more

7. JUST IN: Nigeria’s economic growth slows to 4.03% in Q3 -NBS

The nation’s economy grew more slowly in the third quarter of the year than it did in the second quarter, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Read more

8. Govt agents attacking Lagos panel members over #ENDSARS report – Adegboruwa

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has raised the alarm over what he described as “vicious attacks” on members of the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality following the team’s submission of its findings to the state government. Read more

9. DSS confines Kanu to tiny cell 23 hours daily – Lawyers

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, and Aloy Ejimakor, lawyers to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, said on Thursday their client is being subjected to inhuman treatment in the Department of States Security (DSS) custody. Read more

10. Train services grounded as railway workers begin warning strike

The Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NURW) on Thursday commenced a three-day warning strike and grounded railway services across the country. Read more

